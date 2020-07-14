

Demand for local textiles on rise as entry of illegal fabrics falls

Tourists were allowed carrying limited fabrics under baggage rule system and a group of people would always exploit it but now it has almost stopped.

According to market insiders, sales of local fabrics in domestic market in last five months increased by 15 per cent despite pandemic and it is likely to rise in the coming days.

The sources said before coronavirus everyday thousands of meters of fabrics and huge amounts of yarns were being smuggled to Bangladesh through borders, border haats and in differernt ways.

Besides, Bangladeshi tourists used to bring with them a large amount of foreign fabrics under luggage facilities approved by the customs to glut the market.

Md Khorshed Alam a former BTMA director claims while taking to the Daily Observer that illegal fabrics and cloths worth Tk 2.25 billion would enter the country through train, bus, border haats and plane on an average per day. But it has almost stopped due to pandemic and people are buying locally made fabrics.

On the other hand demand for local cotton yarns for weavers and weaving mills has also increased due to stop of illegal entry, he said. The former BTMA director who is also chairman of the Little Group said the weavers using false demand declaration every year would import huge volume of fabrics at much lower tariff price. Local yarn mills were facing backlash.

He said if the trend now continues the country's textile sector will get further boost from a situation marred by inadequate production orders and remaining idle with their huge production capacity while counting losses.

Korshed Alam said every year the weaver import yarns worth around Tk14 billion at low tariff. Local textile mills can now produce such yarns and supply it at reasonable prices.

He said at misuse of an old customs rule some importers are importing several types of fabrics at very low costs while they are selling at higher cost in local market.

For example he said per meter imported linen fabrics in the local market is being sold at Tk1500.00 whereas its import tariff value per meter is only Tk30 and adding other levies per meter total import cost stand at Tk41while it is sold at Tk1500.





























Demand for local textile products are on rise as inflow of illegal fabrics and yarns through borders has virtually come to a halt largely because of a halt to tourists' luggage facilities amid coronavirus pandemic.Tourists were allowed carrying limited fabrics under baggage rule system and a group of people would always exploit it but now it has almost stopped.According to market insiders, sales of local fabrics in domestic market in last five months increased by 15 per cent despite pandemic and it is likely to rise in the coming days.The sources said before coronavirus everyday thousands of meters of fabrics and huge amounts of yarns were being smuggled to Bangladesh through borders, border haats and in differernt ways.Besides, Bangladeshi tourists used to bring with them a large amount of foreign fabrics under luggage facilities approved by the customs to glut the market.Md Khorshed Alam a former BTMA director claims while taking to the Daily Observer that illegal fabrics and cloths worth Tk 2.25 billion would enter the country through train, bus, border haats and plane on an average per day. But it has almost stopped due to pandemic and people are buying locally made fabrics.On the other hand demand for local cotton yarns for weavers and weaving mills has also increased due to stop of illegal entry, he said. The former BTMA director who is also chairman of the Little Group said the weavers using false demand declaration every year would import huge volume of fabrics at much lower tariff price. Local yarn mills were facing backlash.He said if the trend now continues the country's textile sector will get further boost from a situation marred by inadequate production orders and remaining idle with their huge production capacity while counting losses.Korshed Alam said every year the weaver import yarns worth around Tk14 billion at low tariff. Local textile mills can now produce such yarns and supply it at reasonable prices.He said at misuse of an old customs rule some importers are importing several types of fabrics at very low costs while they are selling at higher cost in local market.For example he said per meter imported linen fabrics in the local market is being sold at Tk1500.00 whereas its import tariff value per meter is only Tk30 and adding other levies per meter total import cost stand at Tk41while it is sold at Tk1500.