Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:04 PM
Bangladesh needs policy actions to overcome C-19 economic shocks

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Speakers at a dialogue said Bangladesh needs to quickly design and roll out policy actions and reforms on long-standing issues holding back private investment to effectively address the unfolding impact of COVID-led economic shocks.
In order to boost the investment climate in the country to help stimulate recovery and infuse dynamism in investment in a post-COVID world, the speakers also highlighted some of the immediate priorities.
These are identification of new opportunities that COVID-19 presents, aligning critical reforms with country's formal development strategies, actively exploring new investment sources such as from those in Europe and South Asia, aligning the vision of the top policymakers with the actions at the implementation level and addressing tax and foreign exchange constraints.
The insights and views were shared at the third Resurgent Dialogue 'Private Investment in Uncertain Times: COVID Impact and Policy Implications for Bangladesh', organized by Resurgent Bangladesh, an economic recovery initiative put together by MCCI, DCCI, Chittagong Stock Exchange, BUILD, and Policy Exchange.
The session, moderated by MCCI President Barrister Nihad Kabir, was attended by members of parliament, executive chairman of BIDA, executive chairman of BEPZA, serving and former top civil servants, leading foreign and local investors, economists, and development partners.
Asif Ibrahim, chairman of Chittagong Stock Exchange and member of Resurgent Bangladesh steering committee, delivered the welcome remarks where he stressed the need for enhancing private investment and to improve the business climate to help Bangladesh meet development needs and also to devise effective revival from COVID-19 shocks.
Policy Exchange Chairman Dr. Masrur Reaz made the keynote presentation where he stressed the need for identifying evolving shifts in global production systems, investor priorities and how they shape future investment outlook, opportunities, and associated policy framework in the wake of COVID-led economic challenges.
Former Industries Secretary and National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan called for stepping up regular and structured dialogue between regulators such as NBR and business community.    -BSS


