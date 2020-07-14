Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:03 PM
latest
Home Business

Summit Power receives two international awards

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

Summit Power International (SPI) received two international awards in the "Best Deal" category in South Asia at the Asset Triple A Asia Infrastructure Awards 2020 for Project financing of its two subsidiaries, Summit LNG and Summit Meghnaghat  II Power project.
SPI achieved this award for showing its time bound ability for the completion of these deals on projects financing which proved that it able to generate power and supply LNG to Bangladesh at a globally competitive rate.
Summit's deal worth US$97 million debt financing of Summit LNG Terminal Co Ltd ("SLNG") received the 'Oil and Gas Deal of the Year'. Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC") was the mandated lead arranger. It is the first LNG transaction in Bangladesh that was funded on a non-recourse basis solely by an international commercial bank. This was a big step towards the commercial bankability of private sector infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, a release said.
In addition, Summit Meghnaghat II Power Ltd (583MW), currently in its construction phase, won the 'Power Deal of the Year' for securing a US$350 million dual-tranche term loan facility. Summit Group and GE Capital were sponsors of the deal while Standard Chartered Bank ("SCB") and the International Finance Corporation ("IFC") were the co-lenders.
Swiss SERV was the Export Credit Agency (ECA) structuring and coordinator bank making this deal. It is the first and largest project financing deal backed by the Swiss ECA in Bangladesh in the Independent Power Producer (IPP) space. GE Gas Power is providing the turnkey solution for the power project, and is responsible for the design of the facility, supply and installation of the equipment and commissioning works. The combined-cycle power plant will be powered by GE's record-setting and most efficient heavy-duty 9HA gas turbine, that will generate equivalent electricity needed to supply up to 700,000 homes in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ASSOCHAM pleads with FM for One Nation, One Stamp Duty on M&As
Indian aviation, linked sectors could see over 30 lakh job losses this year: IATA
IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts
Oil dips on surge in Covid-19 infections
German states to borrow 95bn Euros to cushion virus fallout
Indonesia’s debt-sharing experiment worries rupiah investors
PKB and WEWB to provide loan to C-19 hit migrant workers
BMEB and Sonali Bank jointly launch account opening ceremony 


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft