

Tanners to get Tk 600cr loan to buy rawhide

Bangladesh Bank arranges loans to leather traders on this occasion. According to a notification issued on July 5, previous leather loans can be rescheduled with a one-time deposit. To get this facility, one has to apply by July 30.

Banks will be able to reschedule the loan themselves, without the approval of the central bank.

The notification further said that if the loan has been classified for any reason beyond the reach of the borrowers and the business is in operation, it can be rescheduled as well. On a case-to-case basis, solicitation and ongoing loans with a grace period of one year can be rescheduled for a maximum period of 6 years. Term loans can be rescheduled for a maximum period of 6 years.

In addition, the condition may be relaxed for accepting a compromised amount in the case of disbursement of new loans for the purchase of raw hides.

Bangladesh Bank circular issued in this regard on the day said that several loans granted to the tannery owners had turned default for failure to repay installments regularly on different grounds.

The disruption in installment payments has in turn hampered the usual credit flow to the sector, the circular said.

Leather traders say that even if Bangladesh Bank reschedules defaulted loans, it will not be of much use. Because, many businessmen may fail to reschedule by paying 2 per cent of the previous loan.

Therefore, traders have demanded transfer of previous loan to block account, waiver of interest for the last three years and cash credit of Tk 500 to Tk 600 crore at 3 per cent interest on this occasion. Otherwise, there will be a risk of financial crisis to buy leather from stockists and seasonal traders.

However, Bangladesh Bank says it will be possible to provide interest waiver and loan facility at 3 per cent interest only to this sector if the government provides subsidy, they added.

Meanwhile, the tannery sector is in worst shape marred by huge loan irregularities and mostly by default loans. A total Tk 3500 crore default loan shows the worst scenario and about 80 per cent loan in this sector becomes faulty every year.

A report by Bangladesh Bank highlights only Tk 700 crore loans are regular in this sector while only 5 per cent of regular loan is being repaid in time. The sources said all the 155 listed tannery owners in the country are in debt.

In this background tannery owners have demanded Tk 600 crore loan to buy raw hide during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

President of Bangladesh Tanner Association, Shahin Ahmed, said that "Those who are getting loans are genuine leather traders."





















Four state-owned banks are going to advance loan to the leather industry ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to the tune of Tk 600 crore under the direction of the central bank. Sonali Bank is likely to give Tk Tk 100 crore, Janata Bank Tk 160 crore, Agrani Bank Tk 185 crore and Rupali Bank Tk 155 crore, the sources said.