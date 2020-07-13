

CU VC tests C-19 positive

The reports came positive on Saturday evening, said Prof SM Monirul Hasan, acting registrar of the university.

The registrar said all five family members including the VC are doing fine and receiving treatment from home.

The VC, however, sought blessings from all for their early recovery. Chattogram, Jul 12: The vice-chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Prof Shireen Akhter along with four other family members have tested positive for coronavirus.The reports came positive on Saturday evening, said Prof SM Monirul Hasan, acting registrar of the university.The registrar said all five family members including the VC are doing fine and receiving treatment from home.The VC, however, sought blessings from all for their early recovery.