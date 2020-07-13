No cattle markets on roads: Home Minister





The decision, in line with a previous recommendation by the Health Ministry, came on Sunday during a law and order situation review meeting held at the Home Ministry conference room with the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the chair.









"No cattle market will be allowed on the roads and cattle-laden trucks must have banners mentioning the market place. Besides, cattle-laden trucks will not be allowed to make a stoppage on roads," Kamal told the meeting.

The minister said that cattle markets will be allowed to operate outside the capital city and that the city corporations and local government division will oversee the matter.



