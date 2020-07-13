Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 8:02 AM
Bachchan family hit by coronavirus

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MUMBAI, July 12: Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family were hit by the coronavirus as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter on Sunday joined her father-in-law Amitabh and husband Abhishek in testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet that Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter had tested positive for the virus.
It was not clear whether they had been admitted to hospital, as Amitabh, a legendary Indian actor, and Abhishek were on Saturday, when they said they had mild symptoms of COVID-19.
Hospital officials and government health authorities said earlier on Sunday that Amitabh and his son were in stable condition.
People in northern and western India were conducting Hindu prayer rituals for the Bachchan family, social media and television footage showed.
Amitabh, 77, was badly hurt in an action scene at movie set in 1982, an incident that triggered tremendous support and love for him across the nation as people prayed for his recovery. At the time one fan was said to have walked backwards from southern Hyderabad city to Mumbai in his honour.
Since then, Amitabh has been operated on several times.
Aishwarya, 46, who often features on "most beautiful" lists, has worked in several Bollywood and Hollywood films. She is a brand ambassador for several multinational companies, including L'Oreal.     -REUTERS


