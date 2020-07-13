16 injured in BCL factional clash at CMCH





Witnesses said the clash occurred in the morning between the supporter Nowfel and City Mayor AZM Nasir Uddin intermittently and continued until Sunday afternoon.

BCL President of CMCH unit Habibur Rahman alleged that some people identifying themselves Chhatra League activists attacked them when the deputy minister came in the morning.

Officer-in-Charge of CMCH police outpost Jahirul Haque Bhuiyan said the clash occurred after Nowfel left the hospital. The situation was brought under control after frantic eforts, he said.















