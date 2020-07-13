No Eid jamaat at Eidgah or open grounds





Instead, the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Azha will be held at the Baitul Mukkaram National Mosque and other local mosques following the health guidelines. All devotees are requested to offer their Eid prayers at the nearby mosques.

President Abdul Hamid will offer his Eid prayer at the Baitul Mukkaram Mosque at 8:00am.

The decision was taken on Sunday at an inter-ministerial meeting on Eid-ul-Azha held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Secretary Nurul Islam chaired the meeting.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Mohammad Anwar Hossain told this correspondent that the decisions were taken after analyzing the latest development of Covid-19 transmission. As the pandemic is still prevailing, Eid prayers will be offered following the health guidelines.















