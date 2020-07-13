Virtual courts grant 54,677 bails in 40 working days





The courts heard a total of 107,037 petitions during the period, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court.

According to the release, 23,396 accused persons were granted bail from 6,588 surrender petitions between July 5 and July 9.

Earlier on May 10, the Chief Justice issued directives and a user manual in line with the ordinance issued by President Md Abdul Hamid on May 9, allowing regular court proceedings to be conducted virtually amidst Covid-19 lockdown in the country.

Regular activities of courts across the country, including the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, have remained closed since March 26 due to the ongoing government-declared general holidays.















The subordinate courts have granted bail to 54,677 accused persons, including 651 children, across the country in the 40 working days since May 11.The courts heard a total of 107,037 petitions during the period, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court.According to the release, 23,396 accused persons were granted bail from 6,588 surrender petitions between July 5 and July 9.Earlier on May 10, the Chief Justice issued directives and a user manual in line with the ordinance issued by President Md Abdul Hamid on May 9, allowing regular court proceedings to be conducted virtually amidst Covid-19 lockdown in the country.Regular activities of courts across the country, including the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, have remained closed since March 26 due to the ongoing government-declared general holidays.