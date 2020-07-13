Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 8:02 AM
JP pleads for deferment of by-polls

Party plans to observe July 14 as Ershad\'s first death anniv

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Party plans to observe July 14 as Ershad's first death anniv
The main opposition Jatiya Party has once again urged the Election Commission to defer the date of by-polls to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 on July 14.
A JP delegation led by its Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda at the Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargoan in the city on Sunday.
After the meeting, Babla told journalists that the party's founder HM Ershad died on July 14 last year and the day will be observed as his first death anniversary.
"In a speech, our party chairman GM Quader said that the EC should defer the polls date of two parliamentary constituencies by-elections slated for July 14," he added.
However, the CEC said there is no scope to defer the polls date by the EC as it's a constitutional obligation. So the EC decided to hold these by-polls during the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Besides, he said that presidium member of the party Rejaul Karim Bhuiyan has also submitted a letter before the Commission on the matter last week.
However, Babla said JP always wants to hold a free, fair and transparent election in the country.
The party has also urged the EC to hold the by-elections in an acceptable manner, he added.




The JP delegation comprising presidium member Rejaul Karim, vice chairman Nurul Islam and joint secretary general Amir Hossain were present.


