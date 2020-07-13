





Doraiswami likely next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Senior career diplomat Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who is at present Additional Secretary in-charge of International Organisations and Summits at the Ministry of External Affairs, heads to Dhaka, one of the closest allies of New Delhi.

As Joint Secretary, Doraiswami has handled Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar affairs at the MEA headquarters in the South Block in New Delhi, Indian media reports.

A soft-spoken and articulate diplomat, Doraiswami is known for his thorough knowledge of South Asia and homework on the subjects he is dealing with, diplomatic sources said.

Riva Ganguly Das, the 1986 batch IFS officer, is likely to take over as Secretary (East) at the MEA when incumbent Vijai Thakur Singh retires in September, it added.















Vikram Doraiswami is likely to be India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh, succeeding Riva Ganguly Das.Senior career diplomat Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who is at present Additional Secretary in-charge of International Organisations and Summits at the Ministry of External Affairs, heads to Dhaka, one of the closest allies of New Delhi.As Joint Secretary, Doraiswami has handled Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar affairs at the MEA headquarters in the South Block in New Delhi, Indian media reports.A soft-spoken and articulate diplomat, Doraiswami is known for his thorough knowledge of South Asia and homework on the subjects he is dealing with, diplomatic sources said.Riva Ganguly Das, the 1986 batch IFS officer, is likely to take over as Secretary (East) at the MEA when incumbent Vijai Thakur Singh retires in September, it added.