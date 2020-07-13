Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 8:02 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Doraiswami likely next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Diplomatic Correspondent



Doraiswami likely next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Doraiswami likely next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Vikram Doraiswami is likely to be India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh, succeeding Riva Ganguly Das.
Senior career diplomat Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who is at present Additional Secretary in-charge of International Organisations and Summits at the Ministry of External Affairs, heads to Dhaka, one of the closest allies of New Delhi.
As Joint Secretary, Doraiswami has handled Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar affairs at the MEA headquarters in the South Block in New Delhi, Indian media reports.
A soft-spoken and articulate diplomat, Doraiswami is known for his thorough knowledge of South Asia and homework on the subjects he is dealing with, diplomatic sources said.
Riva Ganguly Das, the 1986 batch IFS officer, is likely to take over as Secretary (East) at the MEA when incumbent Vijai Thakur Singh retires in September, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CU VC tests  C-19 positive
Democratic Left Alliance formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club
No cattle markets on roads: Home Minister
Bachchan family hit by coronavirus
16 injured in BCL factional clash at CMCH
No Eid jamaat at Eidgah or open grounds
Virtual courts grant 54,677 bails in 40 working days
JP pleads for deferment of by-polls


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft