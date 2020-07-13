Police warns of swindlers in fake online portals before Eid





Before the Eid festival, some vested quarters are trying to attract consumers for buying quality products in affordable prices. When consumers pay through online, the online shoppers deactivate their online pages and mobile number, said a press release issued by police on Sunday.

People find many pages in online show one product and deliver another to the consumers, it said, adding that when the consumers challenge the online portals about the delivered products then they find the mobile number and online pages deactivated.

Some online pages open to collect different amounts of money from the consumers then they go missing, the release said.

Police have urged people to oversee the customer review page and products. Beware about procuring any products from the name only online and to procure products from the renowned online, the release added.















