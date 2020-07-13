CPA to appoint consultant for Bay Terminal in Patenga





In this connection, a meeting was held on Sunday with the Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping. The meeting was attended by other senior officials of the Ministry and CPA through video-conference.

The Shipping Ministry sources said the CPA will appoint a consultant for feasibility study of the project as soon as possible.

After completion of the feasibility study, the appointed contractors will go for implementation of the giant project.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has already shortlisted two foreign firms for construction of the Bay Terminal. The firms are Singapore Port Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia.

The CPA sources said after completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development of Project Proposal) of the project. Then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.

The project was proposed aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals.

The construction of the bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times.

Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.

Primarily, 907 acres of land were earmarked for the terminal. Among them, 68 acres of land were privately-owned. The rest 839 acres are government land.

As per primary plans, three terminals - 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the works of Bay Terminal on November 1 in 2018 through a video-conference.

Sources said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a directive to the authorities concerned to take an immediate and effective step to build the Bay Terminal as early as possible.















CHATTOGRAM, July 12: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will appoint a consultant to conduct a feasibility study of the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal, one of the giant projects of the CPA.In this connection, a meeting was held on Sunday with the Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping. The meeting was attended by other senior officials of the Ministry and CPA through video-conference.The Shipping Ministry sources said the CPA will appoint a consultant for feasibility study of the project as soon as possible.After completion of the feasibility study, the appointed contractors will go for implementation of the giant project.Meanwhile, the Ministry has already shortlisted two foreign firms for construction of the Bay Terminal. The firms are Singapore Port Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia.The CPA sources said after completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development of Project Proposal) of the project. Then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.The project was proposed aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals.The construction of the bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times.Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.Primarily, 907 acres of land were earmarked for the terminal. Among them, 68 acres of land were privately-owned. The rest 839 acres are government land.As per primary plans, three terminals - 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the works of Bay Terminal on November 1 in 2018 through a video-conference.Sources said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a directive to the authorities concerned to take an immediate and effective step to build the Bay Terminal as early as possible.