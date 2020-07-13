Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020
Tribunals, magistrates can now hear complaint cases

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday directed all Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals, Chief Judicial Magistrates and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate courts to receive complaint cases. The process was suspended for about four months due to coronavirus outbreak.
As a result, from Sunday, Complaint cases can be filed with the tribunals and magistrate courts across the country.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain decided after discussions with senior judges of the SC, the circular said.
Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar on Saturday night issued a circular in this regard following the order of the Chief Justice.
According to the circular, the conducting tribunals and magistrate courts will receive the cases, maintaining physical distancing and strictly following health guidelines.
The tribunals and magistrates will receive filings of some instances so that mass gathering cannot take place at the concerned courts during the proceedings.
Maximum of six people -- including lawyers and accused -- can stay in a courtroom during the hearing of a case, wearing face masks, it said.
Earlier, the lower courts were allowed to hear and dispose of only bail petitions filed by the detained accused.
On July 4, the SC issued another circular, which empowered the lower courts across the country to receive surrender petitions seeking bail of accused in criminal cases.
The regular activities of courts across the country, including Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, remained closed since March 26 due to ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
After 46 days of the closure trial proceedings through videoconference began on May 11 during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.


