Monday, 13 July, 2020, 8:02 AM
PM to launch tree plantation campaign Jul 16

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the one-crore tree plantation campaign on July 16 as part of the celebrations of 'Mujib Borsho' (Mujib Year).
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said this on Sunday.
The Prime Minister will open the countrywide campaign by planting two saplings in Ganobhaban areas.
The minister said this at an online meeting arranged to discuss the programmes taken by his ministry on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The campaign will also be opened formally in every district and upazila with plantation of one fruit bearing, one timber and one herbal sapling, he said.
Shahab Uddin said some 20,325 saplings will be planted in each 492 upazila across the country between July 16 and September 15, 2020 maintaining social distancing due to coronavirus situation.




Deputy Minister for Environment Habibun Nahar and high officials of the ministry and its affiliated agencies were present at the meeting presided over by secretary of the ministry Ziaul Hasan, said a PID handout.    -UNB


