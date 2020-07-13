Sheff Utd cruise past Chelsea, Liverpool's record bid hit by Burnley





Manchester City did guarantee their presence in the top four for a 10th successive season with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 win at Brighton.

However, they will have to wait for the outcome on Monday of their appeal against a two-season ban from European competitions to see if they will play Champions League football next season.

Norwich will be playing in the Championship after Michail Antonio's four-goal blitz confirmed the Canaries' relegation in a thumping 4-0 win for West Ham that should seal the Hammers' top-flight status for another year.









Sheffield United have long since achieved that feat in their first season in the Premier League for 13 years and the Blades are still eying the top four themselves as they moved within five points of fourth-placed Leicester.

Chelsea remain in third, but could end the weekend down in fifth if Leicester and Manchester United beat Bournemouth and Southampton respectively.

The Blues have already reinforced their attack for next season with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but Frank Lampard was again shown it is at the other end his side desperately need to improve.

