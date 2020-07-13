Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 8:02 AM
Sheff Utd cruise past Chelsea, Liverpool's record bid hit by Burnley

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JULY 12: Sheffield United dealt a major blow to Chelsea's chances of a Premier League top-four finish by thrashing the Blues 3-0 at Bramall Lane, while Liverpool's long winning run at Anfield came to an end in a draw with Burnley on Saturday.
Manchester City did guarantee their presence in the top four for a 10th successive season with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 win at Brighton.
However, they will have to wait for the outcome on Monday of their appeal against a two-season ban from European competitions to see if they will play Champions League football next season.
Norwich will be playing in the Championship after Michail Antonio's four-goal blitz confirmed the Canaries' relegation in a thumping 4-0 win for West Ham that should seal the Hammers' top-flight status for another year.




Sheffield United have long since achieved that feat in their first season in the Premier League for 13 years and the Blades are still eying the top four themselves as they moved within five points of fourth-placed Leicester.
Chelsea remain in third, but could end the weekend down in fifth if Leicester and Manchester United beat Bournemouth and Southampton respectively.
The Blues have already reinforced their attack for next season with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but Frank Lampard was again shown it is at the other end his side desperately need to improve.
David McGoldrick's long wait for a first Premier League goal came to an end when he was quickest to react after Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Oli McBurnie's deflected shot    -AFP.



