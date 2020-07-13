SA seek new sponsor for continent's richest league





League chairman Irvin Khoza said there are four contenders to take over the 16-club championship, which runs from August to May and is screened throughout the continent.

The veteran official, who is also chairman of hugely popular Soweto club Orlando Pirates, gave little away when pressed by reporters for the names of the potential new sponsors.

"We are in discussions with four potential sponsors -- two of these companies are international and two are local," he said.

"The new sponsor of the Premiership will be announced after the 2019/2020 season is concluded (probably in late August)."

Johannesburg-based DStv, a sub-Saharan broadcaster, has been linked by the media with the sponsorship, as have international betting company Betway.

SuperSport, which has 15 channels in the DStv package, are the main broadcasters of the Premiership, having signed a third, five-year deal last year for an undisclosed amount. -AFP



















