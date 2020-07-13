Salahuddin wants to start fitness training this month; footballers for settlement of financial crisis





The BFF boss said this on Saturday (July 11) afternoon while he exchanged views with senior booters of the national team and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clubs at the BFF Artificial turf in Motijheel area of the capital. BFF vice presidents Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Tabith Awal, and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were also present at the meeting.

Some 27 senior players from 12 BPL football clubs participated in the meeting where they asked BFF president to start the country's domestic football as soon as possible.

Bangladesh national team players urged the Bangladesh Football Federation to solve the financial crisis of the players at all-level and start next season's football league as soon as possible.

Talking to the players, Salahuddin said I wants to start the fitness training of the national team before the arrival of national head coach Jamie Day in mid August . The players insisted BFF to sit with premier league playing club authorities and find a solution to clear their due payments so that the players can lead their lives smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. -UNB















