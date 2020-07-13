Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 8:01 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF certify coaches under AFC coaching convention

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin distributing the AFC A coaching convention certificates. photo: BFF

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin distributing the AFC A coaching convention certificates. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president and technician committee's chairman Tabith Awal on Sunday said apart from the local coaches the BFF now able to certify the international coaches and other national team's coaches under the 'AFC Coaching Convention' course program.
The BFF had enrolled the 'AFC Coaching Convention' in July last year and after the enrolment of AFC Coaching Convention BFF conducted the A,B and C certificates course in the last one year.
"We have been involved with the AFC Coaching Convention from 2019 so that BFF is now able to provide certificates by itself. We've already conducted three levels of courses - A, B and C - under the AFC convention.
Now, we're going to provide AFC Coaching Convention Certificates to 23 A licensed coaches and 22 B licensed coaches. Among them, our seven former footballers are going to get this certificate today, Tabith said through a video message today."
"The good side is they can continue their career as coaches after retirement. We are very glad that our footballers can now start their career as elite coaches, referees or organizers after their retirements in Bangladesh.
We feel proud that some foreign coaches also came here to do these courses; that means we're not only certifying our local coaches but also foreign coaches," he added.
About the AFC Coaching Convention Certificate, goalkeeper coach of Bashundhara Kings Nuruzzaman Nayan said, "AFC has permitted several Asian countries including Bangladesh to provide coach licenses. We have completed the BFF-AFC A license course under supervision of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
I feel happy that the BFF President Kazi Md Salahuddin has handed the certificates over to us. Certificate is very important for a person. But if we can't utilize our knowledge and experience to develop footballers then it is just a piece of paper."
Another former national team footballer Sayed Hasan Kanon said it's a big example of BFF's professionalism as they called us such this dire situation due to COVID-19 to distribute the certificate.
I would like to thank the BFF and especially the president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, who is working relentlessly for the federation during the coronavirus pandemic.
About the AFC Coaching Convention Certificate, Rajani Kanta Barman said, "I've completed both B and C license courses. Hopefully, these courses will help me to develop and to work at the grassroots level football."
Earlier, on Saturday last, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin distributed the AFC A coaching convention certificates among the seven local former national footballers who successfully passed in the coaching course.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sheff Utd cruise past Chelsea, Liverpool's record bid hit by Burnley
Ronaldo's penalty double edges Juve closer to title in Atalanta draw
Barcelona cling on to fading title hopes
SA seek new sponsor for continent's richest league
Pakistan-origin Dr Samara Afzal is Chris Woakes' newest fan
Mashrafe undergoes COVID-19 test for third time
Salahuddin wants to start fitness training this month; footballers for settlement of financial crisis
BFF certify coaches under AFC coaching convention


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft