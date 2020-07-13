Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 8:01 AM
Cricketers out to begin outdoor training

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Following the footstep of senior player Mushfiqur Rahim, the cricketers came out from their home to begin the outdoor training session at their own initiative.
With the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) still imposing restriction on practice at the cricket venues all over the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the players simply couldn't be happy with just gym session at their home comfort.
Mushfiqur Rahim personally requested the BCB to allow him training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as the other cricketing nation slowly lifted the bar on cricketing activities. But the BCB denied him the permission, considering the rise of infections due to the coronavirus in the country.
Mushfiqur however later began the outdoor practice at the Fortis Sports Ground in Badda, maintaining social distance and following other health rules. The outdoor practice allowed him to do skill training also alongside gym session.
Like Mushfiqur Rahim, all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, batsman Sabbir Rahman and pacer Rubel Hossain also came out from their home to begin outdoor session.
All of those players however are at their own town, outside of Dhaka, which allowed them to train in cozy environment. Most of the players who are in Dhaka however don't have the luxury of such environment in this overcrowded capital city.
Saifuddin, a player hailed from Feni, has been doing his running bowling and batting at the ground of Feni Government College. The monsoon rain though interrupted his practice session these days.
"After Eid, I have been doing my running, bowling and batting session at this college. Now it has been interrupted by monsoon rain but once the rain stays away, I will continue my practice session," Saifuddin said.
While the batsman could get back their rhythm after a few sessions when the BCB begins practice session, it is believed the pace bowlers would face huge problem to gain their previous rhythm.
So fast bowler Rubel Hossain is extra cautious about his training as he wants to make sure that he would get his rhythm back as early as possible after the practice begins.
"My house is at the bank of a river and so the place is sandy, which is good for running," he said.
But Rubel's practice session too got interrupted by monsoon rain.
"But I can't have any bowling session since the rain almost everyday interrupted the proceedings."
Cricket remains suspended in the country since March 16 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 which created a mayhem in the worldwide. Bangladesh is also worst affected by the deadly virus but things started becoming normal these days.
The BCB said they are keen to begin the cricketing activities at this month if the coronavirus situation remains under control.     -BSS


