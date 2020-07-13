Video
21 migrants rescued

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LILLE, July 12: French rescue services rescued 21 migrants in three operations on Saturday after their bids to reach Britain floundered in the Channel, officials said.
Channel crossing attempts have increased since late 2018 despite the danger of heavy maritime traffic, strong currents and low water temperatures.
Four people suffering from severe hypothermia were plucked from the water a little past midnight Saturday after their craft capsized around two kilometres (1.5 miles) from the coast, maritime officials said
An hour later, 13 migrants in an inflatable boat were rescued as they drifted north of Calais, and finally four more were plucked from an inflatable kayak by gendarmes near the port's shipping    channel.    -AFP


