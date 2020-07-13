Mixed reaction from Hong Kong expats to UK visas offer





But they warned this "message of hope" would not help many, including those born after Hong Kong's 1997 return to Chinese rule and now aged over 18 -- people at the forefront of protests against Beijing.

"It is helpful -- it sends a strong message of hope to Hong Kongers, many of whom are waiting to be rescued from their city," a 35-year-old financial analyst living in London since 2005, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP.

With relatives still in Hong Kong, he is very worried about their fate, especially those of university age.

"These guys won't be helped directly by this but they are the ones who are more vulnerable -- they stopped their university degrees to join the movement," he added, referring to pro-democracy protests that erupted last year. -AFP















