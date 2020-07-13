Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 8:00 AM
China raises flood alert

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 12: China raised its flood response alert on Sunday to the second highest level as heavy rain battered regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported.
Flooding in the Poyang county of Jiangxi pushed water levels of Lake Poyang, China's biggest freshwater lake, to above 22.52 metres (74 feet), a historical high and well above the alert level of 19.50 metres (64 feet).
By Saturday evening, provincial military authorities had dispatched thousands of soldiers to help bolster nearly 9 km (6 miles) of the lake's banks, state television said.
China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level one representing the most severe.     -REUTERS


