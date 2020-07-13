Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:59 AM
Home Countryside

Khulna TCB starts OMS ahead of Eid

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 12: Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has started open market sale (OMS) of essential commodities in the city from Sunday ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.
Senior Regional Executive Officer of local TCB Md Rabiul Morshed on Sunday said, a total of five dealers will sell TCB items from five trucks at 10 points of the city. The spots are: Rupsha Notun Bazaar, South Central Road, DC office premises, Moylapota Mor, Gallamary, Shibbari Crossing, Boyra Bazaar, Khalishpur Jute Mill area, Daulatpur Notun Rasta Crossing, and Phulbari Gate Crossing.
TCB has fixed the price of sugar at Tk 50 and lentil at Tk 50 per kg, and soya bean oil at Tk 80 per litre, he also said.  
Each consumer is permitted to buy 2 kg of sugar, 1 kg lentil and 5 litre of soya bean oil at a time.




Each truck will be loaded with 1,200 kg of sugar, 200 kg of lentil and 750 litres of soya bean oil every day.
The OMS programme will continue till July 28, except Friday and Saturday, he added.
About the quality of the three essentials, Rabiul Morshed said, "We didn't get any complaint against the quality of the commodities earlier. We already tested quality of the three essentials through BSTI and Science Laboratory. We will not compromise about quality."
Two TCB members are monitoring the OMS sale at every spot of the city. If any corruption is found, legal action will be taken, Rabiul added.



