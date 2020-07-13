Video
Disinfection tunnels to be set up in cattle markets

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 12: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said disinfection tunnels would be set up in cattle markets to prevent community transmission of corona.
The markets will sit following hygiene rules, but no market will be allowed to sit beside railway stations and roadsides, he said, adding everyone should wear masks before entering the markets, and hand sanitizers would be kept at several points of the markets.
KCC mayor said these while presiding over a preparatory meeting on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha recently.
In addition, KCC will set up cattle market at Zoragate where customers will be able to buy sacrificial animals after choosing these physically or virtually.
The meeting discussed overall situation about virtual cattle market and prohibited the use of walkie-talkies in the market.
It also decided for infrastructure development including drainage system and filling of low lying areas and tight security at the cattle market.


Disinfection tunnels to be set up in cattle markets
