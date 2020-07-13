102 more contract corona in five districts





LAXMIPUR: Some 59 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,068 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Sunday morning. No new death was reported from COVID-19 during this period in the district.

People are getting infected with the virus as they are not following health guidelines set by the health department to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Among the total infected people, 586 are in Sadar, 166 in Ramganj, 68 in Ramgati, 151 in Kamalnagar, and 98 in Raipur upazilas.

So far, a total of 625 people have been recovered from the virus while 22 died in the district, the CS added.

GOPALGANJ: Some 15 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,001 here. CS Dr Niaz Mohammad confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Of the newly contracted people, nine are in Sadar, and three in Kotalipara and Muksudpur upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the virus cases stands at 299 in Sadar, 168 in Tungipara, 151 in Kotalipara, 200 in Muksudpur and 183 in Kashiani upazilas.

So far, 612 people have been recovered from the virus in the district and 373 are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals and respective homes.

Meanwhile, 16 people died of coronavirus here, the CS added.

BHOLA: Some 14 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 376 here. District CS Ratan Kumar Dhali confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Of the newly infected people, seven in Sadar, four in Monpura, two in Char Fasson and one in Daulatkhan upazilas.

So far, 199 people have been recovered from the virus while five died in the district, the CS added.

THAKURGAON: Five more persons were infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 256 here.

District CS Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Sunday noon. Of the newly infected persons, four are in Sadar and one in Pirganj upazilas.

So far, 178 people have been recovered from the virus while two died of it and three others died with the virus symptoms in the district, the CS added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Nine more persons including seven policemen were infected with coronavirus in Bauphal Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 77 here.

Medical Officer of Bauphal Upazila Health Complex Dr Akhteruzzaman confirmed the information on Saturday night.

So far, 39 people have been recovered from the virus while seven died in the upazila, the official added.















