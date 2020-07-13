Woman found dead in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, July 12: Police recovered the body of a woman from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arati Rani Chakrabarti, 50, a resident of Barghata Village in the upazila. Deceased's Son Bishwajith Chakrabarti said his mother was a diabetic patient and went out from home in the morning for walk as usual, but did not return home.

Later, locals saw her body floating in a ditch near Manikganj-Harirampur Road in the afternoon. Sadar Police Station sources confirmed the incident.





