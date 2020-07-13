C-19: Six die in four dists





BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A former army member died of coronavirus in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Anisur Rahman, 50, was former army member and a businessman.

He had been suffering from respiratory problems and high blood pressure. He was found corona positive on Friday.

Anisur died at Abdur Rahim Medical Hospital at around 9pm while undergoing treatment.

Upazila Health Officer Solaiman Hossain Mehedi confirmed the incident adding that, this is the first death case from coronavirus in the upazila.

A total of 590 samples were collected for test in the upazila where 106 tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 942 people contracted coronavirus in the district.

So far, 65 people have been recovered from the virus while 17 died of it in the district, said District Civil Surgeon Abdul Kuddus.

BAGERHAT: An older man of Fakirhat Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Iyad Ali, 60, a resident of Shalbaria Village in the upazila.

He tested positive for the virus on June 7.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was admitted to the corona unit at KMCH on June 8.

He died there in the morning while undergoing treatment.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the death case, adding that a total of five persons died of the virus in the district till now.

So far, 283 people were infected and of them, 190 have been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

BOGURA: Three persons died with coronavirus symptoms at the isolation ward of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the district town in two days.

The deceased were identified as Roushan Ara, 35, of Kahalu Upazila; Muslim Mandal, 75, and Samar Sarker, 50, of Sirajganj.

Roushan Ara admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms on July 9 and died here at early hours on Saturday.

Muslim Mandal also died at the hospital early morning while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, Samar admitted to the hospital on Friday noon and died at night.

MADARIPUR: A brick field owner died of coronavirus in Panchkhola Village of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

With him, a total of 15 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Khan alias Aynal, 34, son of Abdul Latif Khan of the same area.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Madaripur Sadar Hospital Dr Akhil Sarkar said Anwar was found positive for the virus on July 5.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was admitted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital on Friday morning where the on-duty doctor referred to shift him to Dhaka for better treatment.

He died on the way to Dhaka, the RMO added.















