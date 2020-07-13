Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:59 AM
latest
Home Countryside

C-19: Six die in four dists

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a former army member died of coronavirus and three others with the virus symptoms in four districts- Dinajpur, Bagerhat, Bogura and Madaripur, in two days.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A former army member died of coronavirus in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Anisur Rahman, 50, was former army member and a businessman.
He had been suffering from respiratory problems and high blood pressure. He was found corona positive on Friday.
Anisur died at Abdur Rahim Medical Hospital at around 9pm while undergoing treatment.
Upazila Health Officer Solaiman Hossain Mehedi confirmed the incident adding that, this is the first death case from coronavirus in the upazila.
A total of 590 samples were collected for test in the upazila where 106 tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, a total of 942 people contracted coronavirus in the district.
So far, 65 people have been recovered from the virus while 17 died of it in the district, said District Civil Surgeon Abdul Kuddus.
BAGERHAT: An older man of Fakirhat Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Iyad Ali, 60, a resident of Shalbaria Village in the upazila.
He tested positive for the virus on June 7.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was admitted to the corona unit at KMCH on June 8.
He died there in the morning while undergoing treatment.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the death case, adding that a total of five persons died of the virus in the district till now.
So far, 283 people were infected and of them, 190 have been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.   
BOGURA: Three persons died with coronavirus symptoms at the isolation ward of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the district town in two days.
The deceased were identified as Roushan Ara, 35, of Kahalu Upazila; Muslim Mandal, 75, and Samar Sarker, 50, of Sirajganj.
Roushan Ara admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms on July 9 and died here at early hours on Saturday.
Muslim Mandal also died at the hospital early morning while undergoing treatment.
On the other hand, Samar admitted to the hospital on Friday noon and died at night.
MADARIPUR: A brick field owner died of coronavirus in Panchkhola Village of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.
With him, a total of 15 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.
The deceased was identified as Anwar Khan alias Aynal, 34, son of Abdul Latif Khan of the same area.    
Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Madaripur Sadar Hospital Dr Akhil Sarkar said Anwar was found positive for the virus on July 5.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was admitted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital on Friday morning where the on-duty doctor referred to shift him to Dhaka for better treatment.
 He died on the way to Dhaka, the RMO added.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna TCB starts OMS ahead of Eid
Disinfection tunnels to be set up in cattle markets
102 more contract corona in five districts
Woman found dead in Manikganj
C-19: Six die in four dists
Teesta River erodes disaster tolerant houses at Ulipur
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Two minor boys among 3 drown in three districts


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft