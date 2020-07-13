

Teesta River erodes disaster tolerant houses at Ulipur

With the increase in water level since early Saturday, Teesta eroded the disaster tolerant house built at Tk 2.50 lakh.

About one hundred disaster tolerant houses went under the river water at the upazila this year.

Witnesses like Jaherul Haque, Rabiul Hossain, Deldar Hossain, Kachhir Uddin and Samed said, with the rise in water level since morning, the river eroded their houses. Besides, the houses of about 20 more families of Korpura, Char Rotideb and Char Korpura villages of the union were also eroded.

The Teesta River is flowing 2cm above danger mark at Kawnia point while the Dharla River above 7cm at Bridge point. As a result, lower estuaries of the rivers have been inundated.

Besides, after the rise in water level, Brahmaputra is flowing 14cm below the danger mark at Nunkhawa point and 8cm at Chilmari point.

The marooned people in these areas have fallen into trouble with their livestock and are suffering from sanitation problem.

The Teesta is likely to erode houses, education institutions and mosques, including the house of Daldalia Union Parishad Chairman Atiar Rahman Munshi, Korpura Karimia Government Primary School, Thutapaikor Government Primary School shelter centre, and Nalarchar Solemania Government Primary School in Arzun Village.

Chairman Atiar Rahman Rahman Munshi said, on Friday, he relocated two graves of his relatives while the graves of remaining two relatives might be eroded anytime.

