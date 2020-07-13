Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Jeni Bebi Kosta, 40, was the daughter of late Abraham Kosta of Bahimali Village under Majhgaon Union in the upazila. She was a divorcee and worked in a private company in Dhaka.

The deceased's relatives said Jeni was staying at her brother's home in the village for the last three months due to coronavirus outbreak. There were several altercations took place between Jeni and her brother's family during this period.

As a sequel, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her room in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

JHENIDAH: A couple in Shailakupa Upazila of the district took poison on Friday night over family feud.

Saiful Islam, 65, of Baliadanga Village died at Shailakupa Upazila Health Complex and his wife Laili, 60, is undergoing treatment in critical condition, said Officer-in-Charge of Shailakupa PS Jahangir Alam.

Their daughter Merina Khatun said her parents often locked into altercation with each other over family issues.

On Friday night, Saiful took poison and following the husband, Laili also took it.









Neighbours rushed them to the Shailakupa Upazila Health Complex where Saiful died at midnight.





