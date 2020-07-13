Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:59 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a divorcee reportedly committed suicide and another attempted to kill herself in separate incidents two districts- Natore and Jhenidah, in two days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Jeni Bebi Kosta, 40, was the daughter of late Abraham Kosta of Bahimali Village under Majhgaon Union in the upazila. She was a divorcee and worked in a private company in Dhaka.
The deceased's relatives said Jeni was staying at her brother's home in the village for the last three months due to coronavirus outbreak. There were several altercations took place between Jeni and her brother's family during this period.
As a sequel, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her room in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
JHENIDAH: A couple in Shailakupa Upazila of the district took poison on Friday night over family feud.
Saiful Islam, 65, of Baliadanga Village died at Shailakupa Upazila Health Complex and his wife Laili, 60, is undergoing treatment in critical condition, said Officer-in-Charge of Shailakupa PS Jahangir Alam.
Their daughter Merina Khatun said her parents often locked into altercation with each other over family issues.
On Friday night, Saiful took poison and following the husband, Laili also took it.




Neighbours rushed them to the Shailakupa Upazila Health Complex where Saiful died at midnight.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna TCB starts OMS ahead of Eid
Disinfection tunnels to be set up in cattle markets
102 more contract corona in five districts
Woman found dead in Manikganj
C-19: Six die in four dists
Teesta River erodes disaster tolerant houses at Ulipur
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Two minor boys among 3 drown in three districts


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft