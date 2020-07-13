Two minor boys among 3 drown in three districts





BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Chakandeb Village under Katla Union in Birampur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Nahian Ahmed Limon, 2, son of Mosharaf Hossain of the same area.

Katla Union Parishad Chairman Nazir Hossain said Limon fell in a water-logged cropland beside the house at noon.

After searching, the family members found his body in the field and rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Limon dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Md Moniruzzaman Monir confirmed the incident.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A sight-impaired older man drowned in a pond in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Md Nuruzzaman, 95, son of late Sona Mia Farazi, was a resident of Uttar Nazimuddin Village under Char Madraz Union in the upazila. He was a beggar.

Char Fasson PS OC Shamsul Arefin said Nuruzzaman drowned in a pond at Ward No. 6 in the municipality at noon.

Later, locals saw his floating body in the pond at around 3pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A minor boy drowned in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Zidan Mia, 7, was the son of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Thanahati Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Zidan went to take bath under Panthahsala Bridge and did not return home.

Later, his body was retrieved from there at around 1pm.

Raipura Municipal Mayor Jamal Molla and Inspector of Raipura PS visited the spot.



















Three persons including two minor boys drowned in three districts- Dinajpur, Bhola and Narsingdi, in two days.BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Chakandeb Village under Katla Union in Birampur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Md Nahian Ahmed Limon, 2, son of Mosharaf Hossain of the same area.Katla Union Parishad Chairman Nazir Hossain said Limon fell in a water-logged cropland beside the house at noon.After searching, the family members found his body in the field and rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Limon dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Md Moniruzzaman Monir confirmed the incident.CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A sight-impaired older man drowned in a pond in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.Deceased Md Nuruzzaman, 95, son of late Sona Mia Farazi, was a resident of Uttar Nazimuddin Village under Char Madraz Union in the upazila. He was a beggar.Char Fasson PS OC Shamsul Arefin said Nuruzzaman drowned in a pond at Ward No. 6 in the municipality at noon.Later, locals saw his floating body in the pond at around 3pm and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A minor boy drowned in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday.Deceased Zidan Mia, 7, was the son of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Thanahati Village in the upazila.The deceased's family members said Zidan went to take bath under Panthahsala Bridge and did not return home.Later, his body was retrieved from there at around 1pm.Raipura Municipal Mayor Jamal Molla and Inspector of Raipura PS visited the spot.