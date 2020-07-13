Feni hospital gets isolation centre



FENI, July 12: A 21-bed Haji Nazir Ahmad Corona Isolation Centre, with high-flow central oxygen system, has been set up at Feni Diabetic Hospital.Shipping Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury inaugurated the centre on Saturday noon.At that time, Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman, Acting President of Diabetic Association Abdul Motaleb, General Secretary Shusen Chandra Shil, Panel Mayor of Feni Municipality Nazrul Islam Swapon Miazi, Chairman of Hazi Nazir Ahmad Group Noor Uddin, and Managing Director Noor Azam were also present.Hospital sources said the isolation centre and the cabin will formally run from Tuesday.