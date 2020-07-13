Video
Feni hospital gets isolation centre

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

Shipping Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury inaugurating 21-bed Haji Nazir Ahmad Corona Isolation Centre at Feni Diabetic Hospital on Saturday noon. photo: observer

FENI, July 12: A 21-bed Haji Nazir Ahmad Corona Isolation Centre, with high-flow central oxygen system, has been set up at Feni Diabetic Hospital.

FENI, July 12: A 21-bed Haji Nazir Ahmad Corona Isolation Centre, with high-flow central oxygen system, has been set up at Feni Diabetic Hospital.
Shipping Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury inaugurated the centre on Saturday noon.
At that time, Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman, Acting President of Diabetic Association Abdul Motaleb, General Secretary Shusen Chandra Shil, Panel Mayor of Feni Municipality Nazrul Islam Swapon Miazi, Chairman of Hazi Nazir Ahmad Group Noor Uddin, and Managing Director Noor Azam were also present.
Hospital sources said the isolation centre and the cabin will formally run from Tuesday.









