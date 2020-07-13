Meet on sacrificial animals held in Natore





Additional Secretary of Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Kazi Wasi Uddin inaugurated the meeting while district and upazila level livestock officers from Natore, Bogura, Pabna and Sirajganj districts joined it.

Speakers said, there are 11.77 lakh sacrificial animals ready for sale in the four districts. The present situation is not favourable in the country due to coronavirus infection.

At the meeting, a direction about cattle hide and its protection was given to attending officers.

Besides, speakers said, the officers of the livestock department will look after the transport management including the train service for carrying cattle so that the farmers can take their animals for selling in the market easily.

Assistant Director of Rajshahi Divisional Livestock Department Dr Md Ismail Haque presided over the meeting.





















