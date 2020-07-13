Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a schoolgirl were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Bhola and Bagerhat, on Saturday.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A schoolgirl was killed in a road accident in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Tanzila, 13, daughter of Anwar Hossain Miazi of Char Afzal Village under Char Madraz Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father alleged Raqib, 20, son of A Kuddus of the same area, kidnapped Tanzila at noon and tried to flee riding by motorcycle. At one stage, an accident took place at around 2:45pm, leaving Tanzila critically injured.
Locals rushed her to Char Fasson Hospital where the on-duty doctor referred to take Tanzila to Barishal for better treatment.
She died on the way to Barishal.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Fasson Police Station (PS) Md Shamsul Arefin confirmed the incident.      
BAGERHAT: An easy-bike driver was killed in a road accident in Mulghar area of Fakirhat Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Syed Swadhin, 17, of the Upazila.
Fakirhat PS OC Khairul Anam said an easy-bike fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over steering in Mulghar area on the Bagerhat-Fakirhat Old Road in the morning, leaving its driver dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.   


