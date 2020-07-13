Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:58 AM
150 women get food items in Panchagarh

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, July 12: The district administration distributed nutritious food items among 150 poor pregnant and lactating mothers of the district on Sunday to enhance their immune capacity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Land Ministry Secretary Maksudur Rahman Patwari distributed the food items as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a function on deputy commissioner's office premises. Each mother got foodstuff including liquid cow milk, eggs and mangoes worth Tk 500.
Presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin, Company Officer of Border Guard Bangladesh, Panchagarh 18 Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Khandar Anisur Rahman, Panchagarh Police Super Mohammad Yusuf Ali, Zila Parishad Chairman Anwar Sadar Samrat, Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr Fazlur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Azad Rahman, and ADC (Revenue) Abdul Mannan were present, among others.
Maksudur Rahman called upon every citizen to abide by the directions given by PM Sheikh Hasina and government's health directives to remain safe and keep others safe during the corona pandemic.


