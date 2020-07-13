Corona patients at Kushtia hospital dying for poor treatment





The bodies are being released after foul smell spreads from those. The hospital is running under extreme mismanagement.

The number of corona-infected patients is increasing unabatedly in this district. So far 19 corona patients have died while 19 more have died with corona symptoms. At present, the total number of patients excluding the outsiders is 850.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr Taposh Kumar Sarker said, "It is not our duty to arrange final rituals of the bodies. Patients' families are not inclined to take away bodies."

There are no doctor, nurse and even ward boy for round the clock services at the hospital, patients alleged.

Many patients complained that required treatment is not being provided in the isolation centre at the hospital. After admission to the isolation ward, the patients are being treated as prisoners in jail. The bodies of the deceased are being released after the foul smell spreads. The relatives of the patients cannot say when their patients have died. After the death of the patients, the volunteers of the corona unit are informing their relatives.

After the death of a BRB Officer Amjad Hossain Jewel in the isolation ward, his family members came to know it after one day.

On Tuesday last, one Golam Mawla of Komlapur in Kushtia Town died at the ward. Till Wednesday, his body was left inside. His family members came to know it through volunteers.

At present, there are 33 corona patients admitted to the isolation ward. Officially, there are 75 doctors in the isolation ward, but only in paper. Patients complained doctors do not come regularly. The volunteers serve food. None is found for giving oxygen if any patient requires it urgently.

RMO Dr Taposh Kumar Sarker said the 40-bed isolation centre has been set up in a building outside the hospital.

He said the pressure of patients has soared. Besides, the building of the isolation ward is not fit as a hospital. There is no permanent accommodation for doctors, nurses and ward boys. So, there are some drawbacks.

















