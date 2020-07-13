

Illegally operated hospitals, clinics galore



Under this circumstance the non-licensed medical institutions have become a major concern. Rather surprisingly, all unauthorized medical facilities have been operating for years without facing any legal challenges. Once again, rule of law to regulate the sector is visibly missing.



However, it is said that one of the reasons of private hospitals and diagnostic centres to be reluctant in renewing licenses is because of the health authority's decision to digitalize the process. The renewal of licenses slowed down in 2018, when the DGHS took the initiative. Obviously, the purpose was to improve the services and reduce hassle as well as ensuring transparency in the health sector. Apparently, the policy has backfired. Moreover, in order to renew license every year a private hospital or diagnostic centre has to fulfil a list of criteria: environmental clearance, employee details, city corporation clearance, tax certificates and other relevant documents. Most of the unauthorized private medical facilities could not renew their licenses since they failed to submit proper documents. Unfortunately, the DGHS has no executive power to take effective countermeasures. The authority could not do anything except declaring them illegal according to the existing law.



Consequently, patients do not get proper services and are being cheated by these medical institutions. In addition, the standard of diagnosis and treatment of these facilities remain questionable. Due to lack of proper monitoring system irregularities, mismanagement the patients' are suffering. In fact, these illegally operated healthcare centres are playing with the lives of the public.











It is not clear how such a violation of law can happen despite having authorities responsible to address the issue. A thorough and detailed enquiry is needed to find out why the DGHS and the health ministry failed to make private hospitals and clinics accountable, in terms of operating without valid legal documents.



Strict monitoring should be ensured so that all the medical institutions maintain the basic standards of diagnostic testing, cleanliness and medical treatment, including surgeries and procedures. DGHS must bring the entire private healthcare sector under the scanner.

