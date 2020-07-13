Video
Letter To the Editor

Planting trees in monsoon

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020

Dear Sir

The government usually inaugurates the tree plantation season in June every year, and it continues till September. But this year, everything has been changed and slowed down due to COVID-19 outbreak. We can't avoid tree plantation during this monsoon. What does not get enough attention, however, is the importance of choosing the right kind of trees that can contribute to plant biodiversity.

Due to the heavy population pressure, only around 9 per cent of land in Bangladesh is now covered by trees and even that is decreasing due to the lack of environmental awareness among people. We must accept that replanting trees is a national priority. But many people are still indiscriminately cutting down trees out of greed.

It is common knowledge that excessive carbon dioxide (CO2) is building up in our atmosphere, leading to climate change, but trees can help reduce this effect. And monsoon is believed to be optimal for planting trees, and the time between the end of June and August is supposed to be the most appropriate since by then, the earth, dry and parched after a scorching summer, is able to absorb moisture and becomes more conducive for planting. Everyone should plant a tree this monsoon and contribute to a greener earth without waiting for the government or NGOs to initiate such a step.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Satish Sarker Road, Gandaria, Dhaka


