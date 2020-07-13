

Ethics, society, state and politics



Why is ethics essential to our life? The reason I raised this question because of an apparent purpose - ethics and everyday life are inseparable. By knowing the ethics, a person can lead his life in the right and the excellent way by knowing what is right and wrong, what is good and evil. Happiness is the purpose of dealing with morality. In this case, the person who manages himself morally is happy, although some may oppose it. Beyond that, potentially, the behaviour can create transparent relationships and consequently create peaceful communities.

Again, German Sociologist Max Weber insisted on comparative analysis in order to understand what was happening in the organisation of society instead of a separate issue. So, while I am concentrating on Bangladesh; however, ethics and the state, these two phrases may differ from each other. Nonetheless, seeing the moral catastrophe in the state institutions, they established close relations, which have strict measures in the society, mainly to provoke from immoral behaviour. So we can say that ethics is fundamentally connected with the state and its operational activities.



Furthermore, since the concept of state originated as early as 5,500 years ago, there is no standard or universal definition of the state. The idea of the state coincided with the rapid development of cities, the invention of writing, and the coding of new forms of religion etc. Today, the modern nation-state is the main form of state that the people are subject to. Afresh, my position here is not to highlight at least all possible definitions of the state, not in this article at least. Instead, I will simplify a modern concept of the state and how it is structured and works.



German sociologist Max Weber postulates one of the most widely used definitions of the modern state. He assumed the state is a"polity", a policy that maintains a monopoly on the legitimate use of violence" (Politics as a Vocation, 1918). Although, as I said earlier, other interpretations are not uncommon.



So what does Weber's state theory mean? Weber identified the modern state as an entity that claims sole authority over the use of violence. This is what defined the contemporary state in his mind. Or historically, we can see where he is coming from. No power of the feudal lord has been able to rule society with the sole authority of military force or violent power.The feudal system has been broken, and modern states have been replaced. Yet, some states still, unfortunately, follow feudalism, which is contrary to the moral code of the state.



The modern state is made up of all agencies that implement and manage government policy, including parliament, the judiciary, the public service and the defence forces. One way to differentiate between the state and the government is to consider changes in government after the election. In the process, voters are responsible for selecting the party of their choice and forming a government to look at voters' interests.

Elections are one of the ways to keep the country on the right and democratic path. If political parties violate this process, then obviously other institutions are weakened. Ultimately, the state falls into a crisis which is not a good sign for an emerging democratic nation. What happens to most developing countries is, political parties forget about the public interest after being elected, and the ruling party deeply neglects voters. Thus, the uncertainty of future success prompts them to face an unprecedented civic trial and, ultimately, it ruins the whole state system widely, mainly the national election, which is undoubtedly a bad sign of democracy.



But an optimistic attitude towards future success can lead them to real success - which I firmly believe. The trend of power manipulation and its long-term persisting process is undermining the quality of our leadership, as seen in many developing countries. Bangladeshi political parties cannot be freed from such criticisms, which is a clear obstacle to inspiring many political stars in their political careers. But if this process continues, Bangladesh will inevitably face a leadership crisis as young educated, and inspired people refrain from politics.



Many believe that this is the right time to work for the development of the proper political culture in Bangladesh. A proper political culture can only invite and inspire people who are educated and committed to serving the country. They need to be welcomed in politics, and all political parties should be active for this. Every political party should have a minimum percentage of educated and motivated young leader.



The proto-capitalists of Bangladesh have seized the industries and gained unethically immense wealth where the ordinary people of the state are deprived a lot. Those who are corrupt in society and eventually join any political party sometimes ruin both the political party and the national reputation by engaging in unethical business. Preposterously, all political party most likely becomes their predators.



Not only that but a group of business magnate, later on, through a high connection, along with offer a significant amount of donation to the political party. As such, it helps them to gain a position within the party, and the final outcome of this transaction is also to get them nominated for parliamentary elections. Once they are elected, enormously and profusely meditate in having state's benefits, sometimes it happens unduly; thus, social anguish is evident.



According to Aristotle, "not allowing poor people to be part of an elite community or a member of society, reflects a deep anti-democratic prejudice"! Do we need a system that gives wealthy people the full opportunity to participate in politics, even if they have to share this opportunity with the men among them? The poor, on the other hand, were utterly excluded from this bizarre political system, mainly in Bangladesh. Have we ever thought about this kind of political process that divided our society? We need to change our political culture for the sake of our country.



Thus, I want to end up my write up with a positive outlook of the politics which is: politics is vague to some extent; however, the politics can still speak to us with a powerful voice, which is inevitable.

The Author is an Australian academic





















