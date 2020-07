Obituary

He served 26 years in BEPZA. BEPZA authorities mourned his death. Former accounts and finance officer of Bangladesh Export Procession Zone Authority (BEPZA) S Mahmud Younus, died of lung problems, at a hospital in the capital on July 6.He breathed his last at Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital at 5:30pm on the day. He was 67.Hailing from Bauphal in Patuakhali, he left behind his wife, two children, relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.He served 26 years in BEPZA. BEPZA authorities mourned his death.