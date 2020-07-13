Video
Number of covid attacks, deaths gradually decreasing in Ctg

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, July 12: For the third consecutive day in a row, the number of corona attacks and deaths in Chattogram has gradually decreased.
A total of 105 people were detected in Chattogram after testing 425 in last 24 hours, 192 people yesterday and 162 people detected on Friday. In those three days, the number of identities remained below two hundred in three consecutive days.
Two people died in last 24 hours, another two also passed away yesterday while three people died on Friday.
Both the number of infections and deaths were comparatively lower than on other days before Friday, hospital sources said.
Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that according to the report from the labs in Chattogram on Sunday, a total of 105 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 425 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.
Among the newly detected patients 61 are from Chattogram city and 44 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Dr Rabbi said a total of 192 people tested positive yesterday and 162 people detected on Friday. In those three days, the number of identities remained below two hundred. Corona virous were found in 11490 people in Chattogram till today, among them 7973 are the residents of the port city and the rest 3517 are residents of different upazilas of the district.    -BSS


