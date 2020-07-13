Cashless Pay launched for ecommerce





The service is available across Bangladesh to all consumers who want to experience the convenience and safety of cashless payments while receiving their online orders at their doorstep, replacing the existing cash on delivery (COD) payments.

Sate Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak officially launched the digital payment-on-delivery system 'Cashless Pay' as the Chief Guest.

Humayun Kabir, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Syed Almas Kabir, President BASSIS and Shomi Kaiser, President e-CAB were also present at the program as Guest of Honor.

'Cashless Pay' is an advanced solution designed by Paperfly with Mastercard's payments technology served by EBL.















To address the rising trend in online purchases and consumer preference to transact online, Paperfly, the country's largest home delivery network, in partnership with Mastercard and Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) on Sunday launched 'Cashless Pay' - a digital payment-on-delivery solution.The service is available across Bangladesh to all consumers who want to experience the convenience and safety of cashless payments while receiving their online orders at their doorstep, replacing the existing cash on delivery (COD) payments.Sate Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak officially launched the digital payment-on-delivery system 'Cashless Pay' as the Chief Guest.Humayun Kabir, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Syed Almas Kabir, President BASSIS and Shomi Kaiser, President e-CAB were also present at the program as Guest of Honor.'Cashless Pay' is an advanced solution designed by Paperfly with Mastercard's payments technology served by EBL.