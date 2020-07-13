Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:57 AM
latest
Home City News

Cashless Pay launched for ecommerce

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

To address the rising trend in online purchases and consumer preference to transact online, Paperfly, the country's largest home delivery network, in partnership with Mastercard and Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) on Sunday launched 'Cashless Pay' - a digital payment-on-delivery solution.
The service is available across Bangladesh to all consumers who want to experience the convenience and safety of cashless payments while receiving their online orders at their doorstep, replacing the existing cash on delivery (COD) payments.
Sate Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak officially launched the digital payment-on-delivery system 'Cashless Pay' as the Chief Guest.
Humayun Kabir, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Syed Almas Kabir, President BASSIS and Shomi Kaiser, President e-CAB were also present at the program as Guest of Honor.
 'Cashless Pay' is an advanced solution designed by Paperfly with Mastercard's payments technology served by EBL.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Bangladesh Trinamool Garments Sramik Karmachari Federation forms a human chain
Number of covid attacks, deaths gradually decreasing in Ctg
Cashless Pay launched for ecommerce
C-19 recovery rate still low in BD
1,348 patients recover from coronavirus in Chattogram
Couple killed in Cumilla road crash
59 held in anti-drug raids in capital


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft