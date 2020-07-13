Three held on charges of women trafficking



Md Azam Khan, the supposed ringleader of human trafficking, and his associates Anowar Hossain Moyna and Alamin Hossain alias Diamond were held in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The ringleader, Md Azam Khan (45) is one of the owners of Fortune Pearl Hotel and Dance Club, Hotel Royal Fortune, Hotel Fortune Grand and Hotel City Tower in Dubai, the CID said in a media briefing on Sunday.

The other detainees are his accomplices Alamin Hossain Diamond (45) and Anwar Hossain Moyna (35).

Investigators initially learned that the trafficking ring had smuggled thousands of young women to the UAE in the last eight years.

They used to lure young girls - mostly between 18 and 20 - with promises of better jobs in Dubai.

For the journey, they never took any money from these girls; rather they used to pay Tk20,000 to 30,000 each as advanced salary.

Once they reached Dubai, the girls were first given jobs as receptionists or waitresses in four-star or three-star hotels. But after some time, the girls were forced to work at dance clubs and finally as prostitutes.

They used to torture the girls if they refused to work

as prostitutes.

"Azam would send young women from Bangladesh and various other countries with the promise of giving them jobs at different clubs and hotels. They would then end up in forced sex work," said DIG Imtiaz Ahmed.

Azam, a native of Chattogram's Fatikchhari, was involved with the Jamaat-e-Islam at one point, an investigation officer said. He has been implicated in 15 cases, six of which involve murder charges.

According to the CID, Alamin and other members of the gang would provide dance lessons to women and lure them with promises of high-salary jobs abroad. Azam would then arrange their travels to Dubai.









Once they reached Dubai, Azam kept them captive in his hotels where they were subjected to sexual abuse and torture. The victims weren't paid any money despite being promised a salary of Tk50,000.

The CID has collected several audio clips related to the trafficking ring, said Imtiaz. "The UAE government had sent Azam back to Bangladesh through its embassy because of his misdeeds. He went into hiding upon his return before trying to go abroad via a neighbouring country with a new passport."

Asked why Azam wasn't arrested by law enforcers when he returned, Imtiaz said, "We were late in getting the information. He went into hiding in the meantime. But later the embassy helped us with the information."

