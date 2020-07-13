Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:57 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Three held on charges of women trafficking

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Md Azam Khan, the supposed ringleader of human trafficking, and his associates Anowar Hossain Moyna and Alamin Hossain alias Diamond were held in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Md Azam Khan, the supposed ringleader of human trafficking, and his associates Anowar Hossain Moyna and Alamin Hossain alias Diamond were held in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Criminal Investigation Department  arrested three men on charges of trafficking women to Dubai on the pretext of getting them jobs before forcing them into 'sex work'.
The ringleader, Md Azam Khan (45) is one of the owners of Fortune Pearl Hotel and Dance Club, Hotel Royal Fortune, Hotel Fortune Grand and Hotel City Tower in Dubai, the CID said in a media briefing on Sunday.
The other detainees are his accomplices Alamin Hossain Diamond (45) and Anwar Hossain Moyna (35).
Investigators initially learned that the trafficking ring had smuggled thousands of young women to the UAE in the last eight years.
They used to lure young girls - mostly between 18 and 20 - with promises of better jobs in Dubai.
For the journey, they never took any money from these girls; rather they used to pay Tk20,000 to 30,000 each as advanced salary.
Once they reached Dubai, the girls were first given jobs as receptionists or waitresses in four-star or three-star hotels. But after some time, the girls were forced to work at dance clubs and finally as prostitutes.
They used to torture the girls if they refused to work
    as prostitutes.
"Azam would send young women from Bangladesh and various other countries with the promise of giving them jobs at different clubs and hotels. They would then end up in forced sex work," said DIG Imtiaz Ahmed.
Azam, a native of Chattogram's Fatikchhari, was involved with the Jamaat-e-Islam at one point, an investigation officer said. He has been implicated in 15 cases, six of which involve murder charges.
According to the CID, Alamin and other members of the gang would provide dance lessons to women and lure them with promises of high-salary jobs abroad. Azam would then arrange their travels to Dubai.




Once they reached Dubai, Azam kept them captive in his hotels where they were subjected to sexual abuse and torture. The victims weren't paid any money despite being promised a salary of Tk50,000.
The CID has collected several audio clips related to the trafficking ring, said Imtiaz. "The UAE government had sent Azam back to Bangladesh through its embassy because of his misdeeds. He went into hiding upon his return before trying to go abroad via a neighbouring country with a new passport."
Asked why Azam wasn't arrested by law enforcers when he returned, Imtiaz said, "We were late in getting the information. He went into hiding in the meantime. But later the embassy helped us with the information."
The CID initiated a case with Lalbagh police on July 2 naming Azam as the main suspect. Law enforcers later arrested Azam and his accomplices from a district near Dhaka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three held on charges of women trafficking
DG DGHS gets show cause notice
Coronavirus not only affects lungs but also entire body: Study
First ever deal with China for renewable energy project
47 more die of C-19, 2,666 new cases
Coronavirus patients on rise amid steep decline in tests
coronavirus update bangladesh
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft