DG DGHS gets show cause notice

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has served a show cause notice to the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to explain the reasons of signing an agreement with Regent Hospital, a private clinic without valid documents, within threeworking days.It was also asked to mention details about the recommendation of higher authorities which influenced them to sign the deal with the hospital involved with issuing fake Covid-19 testing reports without testing the samples taken from the patients.The law enforcement authorities have already sealed off two hospitals of the Regent Group in Uttara and Mirpur in the city for the fraudulence. The law enforcement agencies have already asked to trace and arrest Md Shahed Karim alias Md Shahed, the chairman of the group.After the development, Health Services Division Secretary Md Abdul Mannan of the Ministry issued the show cause notice seeking detail explanations of the statement on July 11.The Ministry has asked to explain which issues were considered before signing the deal with Regent Hospital, what steps were taken to comply with its terms and conditions and what was meant by 'instructions from the Ministry's higher authorities mentioned in the agreement.'