Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:57 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Agreement With Regent Hospital

DG DGHS gets show cause notice

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has served a show cause notice to the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to explain the reasons of signing an agreement with Regent Hospital, a private clinic without valid documents, within three
    working days.
It was also asked to mention details about the recommendation of higher authorities which influenced them to sign the deal with the hospital involved with issuing fake Covid-19 testing reports without testing the samples taken from the patients.
The law enforcement authorities have already sealed off two hospitals of the Regent Group in Uttara and Mirpur in the city for the fraudulence. The law enforcement agencies have already asked to trace and arrest Md Shahed Karim alias Md Shahed, the chairman of the group.
After the development, Health Services Division Secretary Md Abdul Mannan of the Ministry issued the show cause notice seeking detail explanations of the statement on July 11.
The Ministry has asked to explain which issues were considered before signing the deal with Regent Hospital, what steps were taken to comply with its terms and conditions and what was meant by 'instructions from the Ministry's higher authorities mentioned in the agreement.'










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three held on charges of women trafficking
DG DGHS gets show cause notice
Coronavirus not only affects lungs but also entire body: Study
First ever deal with China for renewable energy project
47 more die of C-19, 2,666 new cases
Coronavirus patients on rise amid steep decline in tests
coronavirus update bangladesh
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft