47 more die of C-19, 2,666 new cases





infection testing 11,059 samples in 24 hours which is the lowest sample test since May 30 when 9,987 samples were tested.

With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 2,352 and the number of total infections stood at 183,795.

"Some 5,580 recovered from the virus in 24 hours and 97,614 recovered till date," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Sunday.

She said, "Among the dead patients, 36 were men and 11 women. Of them, 23 were from Dhaka, six from Chattogram and Khulna, four each from Rajshahi and Sylhet, two from Barishal and Rangpur.

"Of them 43 died in different hospitals and 4 died at their homes," she added. Till date, 1,860 men and 492 women died.

"Their age-based analysis says, one was between 11 and 20 years, two were aged between 21 and 30 years, three between 31 and 40, four between 41 and 50, 15 between 51 and 60, 14 between 61 and 70, six between 71 and 80 and two more were between 81 and 90 years," she added.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 19.54 per cent coronavirus infected have recovered and 1.21 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 50.93 per cent on Sunday.

According to DGHS data, 50 per cent patients died in Dhaka division, 26.28 in Chattogram, 5.14 in Rajshahi, 5.14 in Khulna, 4.38 in Sylhet, 3.61 in Barishal, 3.10 in Rangpur and 2.34 percent died in Mymensingh division, said Dr Nasima.

Age-based data recorded since March 11 show that 0.61 percent of the deceased were below 10 years, 1.15 percent were between 11 and 20 years, 3.23 percent between 21 and 30, 7.06 percent between 31 and 40, 14.50 percent between 41 and 50, 29.80 percent between 51 and 60 and 43.66 percent were above 60 years.

Currently, 63,083 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,531 newly-quarantined individuals.

Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 737 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 into isolation, 17,319 people are staying and 909 released."

"The country is capable of accommodating 13,284 people at different isolation wards and 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities," she added.

Moreover, there are 374 ICU facilities and 112 dialysis beds available for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients in the country.

The virus has killed 567,913 people globally and infected 12,856,236 so far.

















