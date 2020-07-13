Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested



Dr Sabrina A Chaudhury, a government doctor and chairman of JKG Health Care, being taken to Tejgaon Police Station on Sunday after her arrest over alleged involvement in a Covid-19 testing scam in Dhaka. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, suspended Sabrina A Chaudhury, a cardiac surgeon of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, as she violated the government service rule. The Ministry issued a letter after her arrest.

Sabrina, having been summoned by police, arrived at the Tejgaon Division office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police around 1:00pm on Sunday. Later, she was shown arrested in the scam.

Although she is working in a government organisation, she gave several interviews to media as the chairman of JKG Health Care, according to police.

She, however, denied that she is the JKG Chairman after the scam came to light, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of DMP Harun-or-Rashid said police would present her in court on Monday to seek permission to interrogate her in remand.

A case was filed against her husband, JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Chaudhury, and four others for their alleged involvement in the

Covid-19 testing scam. Media reports introduced Sabrina as the chairman of JKG Health Care, a position which she said she never held. She claimed she only provided them with suggestions over the Covid -19 tests.

Police brought charges against JKG Health Care for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for C-19 tests.

"A large number of fabricated Covid -19 test reports, written on the official pads of the Health Directorate and the IEDCR, were found on the laptops of JKG Health Care," said Md Mahmud Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

On June 4, Sabrina filed a general diary against her husband Arif for torturing her, Sabrina told bdnews24.com. They were on the verge of getting a divorce, she claimed.

In the same Covid -19 scam, a police team also detained Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanzina Patwari from Ashkona on Monday.

The couple admitted that they worked for JKG Health Care and were trained in how to fabricate Covid -19 test reports. Several false reports have also been seized from them, Mahmud said.

Police raided the JKG office in Gulshan afterwards and arrested two other employees with its CEO Ariful Chaudhury on Tuesday. Arif claimed he left JKG long ago, as he had disagreements with others.

Apart from Arif, other arrested are -- Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanzina Patwari, Sayeed Chowdhury and Alman. Humayun and Tanjina are former employees of JKG Health Care while Sayeed and Alman were still working there.

In a press statement the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said it gave permission to JKG Group to set up booths and collect samples of coronavirus patients as its coordinator Ariful Chowdhury went to DGHS and claimed that his organisation was able to set up booths -- like in South Korea -- to help the government deal with the Covid-19 crisis on June 24.

But after receiving various allegations, DGHS cancelled the permission for JKG's sample collection, it reads.















