Flood wreaks havoc in 11 districts



Sunamganj, a town on the banks of River Surma, has been flooded for the second time in two weeks due to torrential rain and an onrush of water from the upstream. The Met Office recorded 132mm of rainfall on Saturday. According to the Water Development Board, the river was flowing 51cm above the danger level at Sholghar Point. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Already flooded this year, people in the lowlands and haor areas of Sunamganj are seeing fresh flooding again due to heavy rainfall and water from upstream.

Water levels of all major rivers in upper Meghna basin, Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Gages basins were in rising trend till 9am Sunday and it may continue in the next 72 hours due to onrush of upstream water coupled with heavy to very heavy rainfall, said an FFWC bulletin Sunday.

In the upper Meghna basin, river Surma was flowing 80cm and 09cam above its danger mark (DM) at Kanaighat point and Sylhet point respectively with a rise of 09cm and 23cm at the respective points and 42cm above DM at Sunamganj point with a 12cm fall till 9am, it said.

Water levels of the river Sari-Goain marked a 03cm rise flowing 06cm above its DM at Sarighat point in Sylhet till 9am Sunday while Old Surma was flowing 16cm above its DM at Derai point in Sunamganj with a rise of 21cm, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, water levels of river Jadukata marked a very sharp fall of 123 centimeters (CM) at Larergar point in Sunamganj district flowing only 2cm above its danger mark (DM) at the point while river Someshwari was flowing 28cm above its DM at Kalmakanda point in Netrokona district with a 38cm rise overnight till 9am Sunday, it said.

In the Brahmaputra basin, water levels of river Dharla marked a sharp rise of 52cm flowing 48cm above its DM at Kurigram point till 9am while the Teesta was flowing 12cm above its DM at Dalia point in Nilphamari district with a 08cm fall overnight.

The Teesta crossed its danger mark for the first time this season at Kawnia point of Rangpur flowing 1cm above its DM with a rise of 1cm till 9am.

The Brahmaputra was flowing 13cm and 14cm above its DM at Noonkhawa in Lalmonirhat and Chilmari in Kurigram points respectively with 35cm and 30cm rise overnight till 9am.

Water levels of river Jamuna marked 25cm, 26cm and 24cm rise overnight at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, Bahadurabad in Jamalpur and Sariakandi in Bogura points respectively flowing 29cm, 17cm and 09cm above its DMs at the respective points while river Gur was flowing 20 above its DM at Singra point in nonwestern Natore district with a 3cm rise overnight till 9am.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) has predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the country's southeastern hill regions and it may cause rapid rise of water levels in Sangu, Halda Muhuri and Matamuhuri rivers in that region in the next 24 hours.

It said river Jamuna may cross its DM at Kazipur and Sirajganj points in the district and river Padma is likely to cross DM at Goalondo point by Monday.

The rise of water levels in rivers Teesta and Dharala in northern region may remain static and stay above its DM at different points in the next 24 hours.

Water levels of major rivers were above its danger marks (DM) at 16 points - nine in the upper Meghna basin and seven in Brahmaputra basin - till 9am today while water levels at 76 river stations out of total 101, monitored by FFWC, marked a rise while 23 stations recorded a fall and two others remained steady during that period.

According to FFWC, the recorded rainfalls were 150 millimeters (MM) at Sunamganj station, 108mm at Kamalganj, 95mm at Sylhet, 92mm at Sheola, 85mm at Noakhali, 148mm at Lalakhal, 104mm at Manu Railway Bridge, 92mm at Sherpur-Sylhet, 92mm at Panchagarh, 84mm at Itakhola, 121mm at Thakurgaon, 98mm at Moulvibazar, 92mm at Larergar, 89mm at Narayanhat and 75mm at Parshuram station in the last 24 hours till 9am Sunday in the downstream.

During that period, 266mm rainfall was recorded at Cherrapunji, 53mm at Gangtok, 145mm at Jalpaiguri, 50mm at Shillong and 128mm at Koilashahar stations of the northwestern Indian states of Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura in the upstream.

Our Rangpur Office Reports: The flood situation deteriorated following sharp rise in water levels of major rivers inundating low-lying areas of seven northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours.

Officials in the district administrations said floodwaters again inundated vast low-lying areas of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur and Bogura districts marooning around 1.50 lakh people.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said major rivers were flowing above their respective danger marks (DM) at eight points today following continuous onrush of huge water amid heavy monsoon rains from the upper catchment areas.

Water levels of major rivers might continue to rise during the next 24 hours to further deteriorate the flood situation in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura and Jamalpur districts.

Talking to BSS today, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said water levels of major rivers are continuing to rise at all points in the Brahmaputra basin.

"There is no report of breaching of flood control embankments and structures anywhere in all eight districts of Rangpur division and we are closely monitoring flood situation and safety of flood control structures round the clock," he said.

Besides, adequate steps have been taken to face any situation and conduct repair works and management of flood control structures on emergency basis anywhere in Rangpur division.

"BWDB officials are working to protect riverbanks at several vulnerable points alongside the Dharla, Ghaghot, Brahmaputra and Jamuna in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts," Ghosh added.

Executive Engineer of BWDB Mokhlesur Rahman for Gaibandha division said all flood control embankments and structures are remaining safe and riverbank protection works continuing at several vulnerable places in the district.

Executive Engineer Ariful Islam of BWDB for Kurigram and Lalmonirhat divisions said water levels of the Dharla and Brahmaputra are continuing to rise inundating fresh low-lying areas and the trend might continue during the next 24 hours in these districts.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said district administrations have taken necessary steps to shift marooned people to safer places and distribute relief goods in flood-affected areas of Rangpur division.

Our Sylhet divisional office reports: The overall flood situation has deteriorated in the northeastern districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Hundreds of people in low-lying areas are witnessing the second phase of floods this season due to rise of water levels of major rivers in the upper Meghna basin including Surma, Old Surma, Jadukata and Sari-Goain coupled with heavy to very heavy rainfall both in upstream and in the northeastern region during the last several days.

As per the forecast, the rivers in upper Meghna basin will continue rising in the next 72 hours and this time flood may continue for long time to inundate major parts of low-lying areas and haor and beel regions as well.

In Habiganj, the haor and beel areas have been inundated due to onrush of upstream water from Sunamganj and Sylhet and northeastern Indian states as people in low-lying areas are passing days in fears.

The government has already reached sufficient relief goods in the region and the district administrations, public representatives and BWDB officials and other government offices assured the people of staying beside them always with all-out measures to help. —BSS















Flood situation may further worsen in northeastern districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona, northern districts of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Kurigram, and Gaibandha, northwestern district of Natore and north central districts of Bogura and Jamalpur by today (Monday).Already flooded this year, people in the lowlands and haor areas of Sunamganj are seeing fresh flooding again due to heavy rainfall and water from upstream.Water levels of all major rivers in upper Meghna basin, Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Gages basins were in rising trend till 9am Sunday and it may continue in the next 72 hours due to onrush of upstream water coupled with heavy to very heavy rainfall, said an FFWC bulletin Sunday.In the upper Meghna basin, river Surma was flowing 80cm and 09cam above its danger mark (DM) at Kanaighat point and Sylhet point respectively with a rise of 09cm and 23cm at the respective points and 42cm above DM at Sunamganj point with a 12cm fall till 9am, it said.Water levels of the river Sari-Goain marked a 03cm rise flowing 06cm above its DM at Sarighat point in Sylhet till 9am Sunday while Old Surma was flowing 16cm above its DM at Derai point in Sunamganj with a rise of 21cm, the bulletin said.In the last 24 hours, water levels of river Jadukata marked a very sharp fall of 123 centimeters (CM) at Larergar point in Sunamganj district flowing only 2cm above its danger mark (DM) at the point while river Someshwari was flowing 28cm above its DM at Kalmakanda point in Netrokona district with a 38cm rise overnight till 9am Sunday, it said.In the Brahmaputra basin, water levels of river Dharla marked a sharp rise of 52cm flowing 48cm above its DM at Kurigram point till 9am while the Teesta was flowing 12cm above its DM at Dalia point in Nilphamari district with a 08cm fall overnight.The Teesta crossed its danger mark for the first time this season at Kawnia point of Rangpur flowing 1cm above its DM with a rise of 1cm till 9am.The Brahmaputra was flowing 13cm and 14cm above its DM at Noonkhawa in Lalmonirhat and Chilmari in Kurigram points respectively with 35cm and 30cm rise overnight till 9am.Water levels of river Jamuna marked 25cm, 26cm and 24cm rise overnight at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, Bahadurabad in Jamalpur and Sariakandi in Bogura points respectively flowing 29cm, 17cm and 09cm above its DMs at the respective points while river Gur was flowing 20 above its DM at Singra point in nonwestern Natore district with a 3cm rise overnight till 9am.The Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) has predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the country's southeastern hill regions and it may cause rapid rise of water levels in Sangu, Halda Muhuri and Matamuhuri rivers in that region in the next 24 hours.It said river Jamuna may cross its DM at Kazipur and Sirajganj points in the district and river Padma is likely to cross DM at Goalondo point by Monday.The rise of water levels in rivers Teesta and Dharala in northern region may remain static and stay above its DM at different points in the next 24 hours.Water levels of major rivers were above its danger marks (DM) at 16 points - nine in the upper Meghna basin and seven in Brahmaputra basin - till 9am today while water levels at 76 river stations out of total 101, monitored by FFWC, marked a rise while 23 stations recorded a fall and two others remained steady during that period.According to FFWC, the recorded rainfalls were 150 millimeters (MM) at Sunamganj station, 108mm at Kamalganj, 95mm at Sylhet, 92mm at Sheola, 85mm at Noakhali, 148mm at Lalakhal, 104mm at Manu Railway Bridge, 92mm at Sherpur-Sylhet, 92mm at Panchagarh, 84mm at Itakhola, 121mm at Thakurgaon, 98mm at Moulvibazar, 92mm at Larergar, 89mm at Narayanhat and 75mm at Parshuram station in the last 24 hours till 9am Sunday in the downstream.During that period, 266mm rainfall was recorded at Cherrapunji, 53mm at Gangtok, 145mm at Jalpaiguri, 50mm at Shillong and 128mm at Koilashahar stations of the northwestern Indian states of Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura in the upstream.Our Rangpur Office Reports: The flood situation deteriorated following sharp rise in water levels of major rivers inundating low-lying areas of seven northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours.Officials in the district administrations said floodwaters again inundated vast low-lying areas of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur and Bogura districts marooning around 1.50 lakh people.Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said major rivers were flowing above their respective danger marks (DM) at eight points today following continuous onrush of huge water amid heavy monsoon rains from the upper catchment areas.Water levels of major rivers might continue to rise during the next 24 hours to further deteriorate the flood situation in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura and Jamalpur districts.Talking to BSS today, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said water levels of major rivers are continuing to rise at all points in the Brahmaputra basin."There is no report of breaching of flood control embankments and structures anywhere in all eight districts of Rangpur division and we are closely monitoring flood situation and safety of flood control structures round the clock," he said.Besides, adequate steps have been taken to face any situation and conduct repair works and management of flood control structures on emergency basis anywhere in Rangpur division."BWDB officials are working to protect riverbanks at several vulnerable points alongside the Dharla, Ghaghot, Brahmaputra and Jamuna in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts," Ghosh added.Executive Engineer of BWDB Mokhlesur Rahman for Gaibandha division said all flood control embankments and structures are remaining safe and riverbank protection works continuing at several vulnerable places in the district.Executive Engineer Ariful Islam of BWDB for Kurigram and Lalmonirhat divisions said water levels of the Dharla and Brahmaputra are continuing to rise inundating fresh low-lying areas and the trend might continue during the next 24 hours in these districts.Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said district administrations have taken necessary steps to shift marooned people to safer places and distribute relief goods in flood-affected areas of Rangpur division.Our Sylhet divisional office reports: The overall flood situation has deteriorated in the northeastern districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj.Hundreds of people in low-lying areas are witnessing the second phase of floods this season due to rise of water levels of major rivers in the upper Meghna basin including Surma, Old Surma, Jadukata and Sari-Goain coupled with heavy to very heavy rainfall both in upstream and in the northeastern region during the last several days.As per the forecast, the rivers in upper Meghna basin will continue rising in the next 72 hours and this time flood may continue for long time to inundate major parts of low-lying areas and haor and beel regions as well.In Habiganj, the haor and beel areas have been inundated due to onrush of upstream water from Sunamganj and Sylhet and northeastern Indian states as people in low-lying areas are passing days in fears.The government has already reached sufficient relief goods in the region and the district administrations, public representatives and BWDB officials and other government offices assured the people of staying beside them always with all-out measures to help. —BSS