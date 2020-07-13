Video
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:56 AM
Home News

RCC implementing drainage, approach road projects

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, July 12: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing drainage and approach road projects aimed at freeing the city from water-logging together with making the pedestrian movement easy.
Various works including construction of a two kilometer road, culverts and railings were completed with an estimated cost of around Taka 4.27 crore at present.
The infrastructure development works are being progressed under a project titled "Drain Construction for Removing Water-logging in Rajshahi city (Third Phase)" in order to install a planned drainage system through removing its existing constraints.




Another eight-kilometer road is being constructed besides 11 drainages under the project in order to make the pedestrian movement side by side with the process of removing garbage and waste from the drains easy and smooth.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by others concerned visited the ongoing road and drainage construction works at Ward No. 6 in the city to see for himself the works Saturday.
He said around seventy-five percent of Rajshahi city areas are expected to be freed from water-logging after implementation of the on-going drain construction project by this year-end.
Salient feature of the project is to improve the physical infrastructural environment through building a time-fitting and sustainable water sewerage system that will contribute a lot towards attaining the cherished goal of boosting working capacity and economic condition of the city.   -BSS



