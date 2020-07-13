Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 July, 2020, 7:56 AM
latest
Home Business

Etihad to fly to six Indian cities from July 12-26

Published : Monday, 13 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

NEW DELHI, July 10: With India and UAE reaching on an agreement to allow eligible travellers to fly between the two countries from July 12 to July 26, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad on Friday announced flights to six Indian cities in that period. In those 15 days, Etihad will have a daily on Mumbai; six times weekly to Delhi; five times weekly to Chennai and Bengaluru each; twice weekly to Kochi and once a week to Hyderabad.
Air India and AI Express have already announced flights between India and the Gulf in coming days.
Etihad said in a statement: "Following the partial lifting of international flight restrictions by Indian authorities to allow outbound travel from July 12 to July 26, 2020, for eligible individuals from India to Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways will resume a limited number of special flights from six Indian gateways. During this period, the airline will operate services to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi."
"Eligible passengers include UAE nationals and residents as well as people with relevant UAE entry approvals from India. All passengers must have ICA approval from the government of Abu Dhabi before they travel and will not be permitted to check-in without the necessary approvals," the Etihad statement added.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US town grows money from trees during pandemic downturn
Etihad to fly to six Indian cities from July 12-26
American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing Max orders
Economy going back to normal, uncertainties remain: RBI governor
Germany warns of ‘economic disaster’ if post-Brexit negotiations fail
IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns Covid-19 clouds outlook
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia holds its 21st AGM


Latest News
Wimbledon cancellation gives food for thought
Griezmann may miss season finale due to thigh injury
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test
Bangladesh starts mango export to Switzerland
Palak donates cattle bought from digital haat
DAE inks MoU with Save the Children
Jashore civil surgeon infected with coronavirus
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBR freezes bank accounts of Regent Hospital chairman
Most Read News
DNCC launches Digital Haat
JKG chairman Dr Sabrina arrested
Malaysia revokes visa of BD national for statement in Al Jazeera
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
India’s self-defeating communal and neighbourhood policies
Eid-ul-Azha congregations also at mosques
47 more coronavirus deaths reported in 24 hrs
Dr Sabrina suspended after arrest
Coronavirus: 78 Armed Forces members die, 4,675 recovered
Master of bluster, prince of pretence!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft