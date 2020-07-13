Etihad to fly to six Indian cities from July 12-26





Air India and AI Express have already announced flights between India and the Gulf in coming days.

Etihad said in a statement: "Following the partial lifting of international flight restrictions by Indian authorities to allow outbound travel from July 12 to July 26, 2020, for eligible individuals from India to Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways will resume a limited number of special flights from six Indian gateways. During this period, the airline will operate services to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi."

"Eligible passengers include UAE nationals and residents as well as people with relevant UAE entry approvals from India. All passengers must have ICA approval from the government of Abu Dhabi before they travel and will not be permitted to check-in without the necessary approvals," the Etihad statement added. -TNN

























NEW DELHI, July 10: With India and UAE reaching on an agreement to allow eligible travellers to fly between the two countries from July 12 to July 26, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad on Friday announced flights to six Indian cities in that period. In those 15 days, Etihad will have a daily on Mumbai; six times weekly to Delhi; five times weekly to Chennai and Bengaluru each; twice weekly to Kochi and once a week to Hyderabad.Air India and AI Express have already announced flights between India and the Gulf in coming days.Etihad said in a statement: "Following the partial lifting of international flight restrictions by Indian authorities to allow outbound travel from July 12 to July 26, 2020, for eligible individuals from India to Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways will resume a limited number of special flights from six Indian gateways. During this period, the airline will operate services to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi.""Eligible passengers include UAE nationals and residents as well as people with relevant UAE entry approvals from India. All passengers must have ICA approval from the government of Abu Dhabi before they travel and will not be permitted to check-in without the necessary approvals," the Etihad statement added. -TNN